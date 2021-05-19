Henry Cavill’s Superman Makes His Triumphant Return In Sweet Man Of Steel 2 Fan Art

Justice League director Zack Snyder says he wanted to use Brainiac as the main villain for Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2. It seems like Superman’s cinematic future lies with the new reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates which will likely star a black version of the hero in a 20th century setting if recent reports are to be believed. But as fascinating as the new project is, many fans would still like to see Henry Cavill return for Man of Steel 2. And in a recent interview ahead of Army of the Dead‘s release on Netflix, director Zack Snyder revealed that he’d discussed using Brainiac in the sequel.