‘Moulin Rouge’ on Broadway: How to buy tickets for when it returns in September

The entertainment industry is lurching back to life after more than a year of varying levels of dormancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts are happening, music festivals are planned, movies are being shown in actual theaters in many places, and, now, Broadway is on the way back. In early May, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that Broadway houses would be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting September 14. Since then there have been a wave of announcements about just when beloved or highly anticipated shows will be starting performances. Three cultural juggernauts—Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked—will be the first shows audiences can see, but many others are on the horizon. We'll be cataloguing them all here and letting you know how you can get tickets.