Theater & Dance

‘Moulin Rouge’ on Broadway: How to buy tickets for when it returns in September

By Nicolette Accardi
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Theaters have been closed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you’ll soon be able to enjoy a Broadway show again in person. Tickets for “Moulin Rouge” are now on sale starting at $296 on Stubhub, but you better act fast — not many tickets are left for select showtimes at that price.

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

