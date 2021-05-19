newsbreak-logo
Texas Cars

Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * From this evening until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet just after midnight tonight. The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Sustained flow at this rate floods homes downstream near Calallen. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 9.0 Wed 8 am 18.4 13.6 10.6 8.1 7.1

alerts.weather.gov
Mathis, TX
Cotulla, TX
Jim Wells County, TX
Three Rivers, TX
Tilden, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
San Patricio County, TX
Texas Cars
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Waldron Field and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Patricio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 938 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Clegg, or 20 miles southwest of George West, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Rancho De La Parita and Annarose around 955 AM CDT. Midway around 1010 AM CDT. Westdale around 1015 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 666. US Highway 59 between mile markers 738 and 750. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS COUNTY At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 11 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Orange Grove around 810 PM CDT. Alfred and Alfred-South La Paloma around 815 PM CDT. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 656 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 16 miles east of Kingsville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bishop, Riviera Beach, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 688. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas West Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, Benavides, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, San Jose, Alfred-South La Paloma and Agua Dulce. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas TrafficPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Highway closed due to water erosion

Due to the heavy rainfall, Texas state Highway 188 has been closed. According to San Patricio sheriff Oscar Rivera, the road was closed between F-M 630 and I-37 because the rain erosion is happening in multiple areas.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southern Live Oak County in south central Texas Southeastern McMullen County in south central Texas Western San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Rancho De La Parita, Tecalote, Annarose, Clegg, Westdale, Alfred, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Rosita, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Lake Alice and Pernitas Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Amargosa Creek, Palo Amarillo Creek, Leon Creek, Toro Creek, San Andreas Creek, Javalina Creek, Petronila Creek, Tecolote Creek, Ruces Creek, Leopard Branch, Hoffman Creek, El Caro Creek, Paisano Creek, San Fernando Creek, Sandy Hollow Creek, Tarancahuas Creek, Longoria Creek, Hill Creek, Nueces River, Gilden Creek, Chiltipin Creek, Javelin Creek, Lagarto Creek, Trinidad Creek, Rosita Creek, Quinta Creek, Elm Creek, San Diego Creek, Charquitas Creek, Lattas Creek, Agua Dulce Creek, Kentuck Creek, Resaca de Enmedio, Leopard Creek, Ramirena Creek, Botello Creek, Piedras Pintas Creek, Muerto Creek and Nopaleras Creek.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Premont, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jim Wells and southwestern Kleberg Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 698 and 704. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN DUVAL...SOUTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND WESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1036 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Ben Bolt to La Gloria, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingsville, Premont, La Gloria, Ricardo and Kingsville Naval Air Station. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 686 and 706. US Highway 77 between mile markers 690 and 702. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rancho De La Parita, or 17 miles north of San Diego, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midway around 850 PM CDT. Tecalote around 905 PM CDT. Westdale around 915 PM CDT. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 650 and 664. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds around 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces County and City of Corpus Christi. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorm outflow will produce strong damaging winds that could persist for up to 2 hours.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains early this morning. Visibilities will range generally from 1/2 mile to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. The fog will dissipate by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights when driving in fog, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.