Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * From this evening until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet just after midnight tonight. The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Sustained flow at this rate floods homes downstream near Calallen. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 9.0 Wed 8 am 18.4 13.6 10.6 8.1 7.1alerts.weather.gov