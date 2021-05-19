newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 01:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. * Until late Thursday night. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening, falling to 7.8 feet by Friday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mid Fork Salt River Holliday 17.0 18.6 Wed 9 am 13.9 7.8 6.1 5.3 5.0

alerts.weather.gov
City
Holliday, MO
County
Monroe County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
