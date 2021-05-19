newsbreak-logo
Spanish TV probing derogatory comments during women’s game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s public television channel is investigating derogatory comments made during a women’s soccer match last weekend.

The comments were made during the broadcast of a game between Real Madrid and Eibar on Sunday, when an open microphone caught an unidentified man saying “these feminazis who want equality” shouldn’t be playing.

A video with the comment was widely shared online and several women’s players complained on social media.

Public network RTVE said this week that the audio was not heard during its local broadcast but the feed was redistributed to other markets and was available in its entirety in other places.

It said it would try to find out who was responsible for the “unforgivable comments,” adding they could have been made by someone not linked to the network.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

