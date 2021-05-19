newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden urges ‘significant de-escalation’ in Netanyahu call

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1zXh_0a4Nrdqv00
An Israeli artillery unit fires towards targets in the Gaza Strip (AP)

US President Joe Biden has stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by the day’s end.

Mr Biden asked Mr Netanyahu to move “towards the path to a ceasefire”, according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on the US president to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting.

Until Wednesday, Mr Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a ceasefire or conveying such a level of urgency for ending Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaOAX_0a4Nrdqv00
President Joe Biden gestures from the stairs of Air Force One (AP)

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a UN Security Council statement that would have addressed a ceasefire.

The administration’s handling opened a divide between Mr Biden and Democratic legislators, dozens of whom have called for a ceasefire.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#De Escalation#Mr Biden#Diplomacy#Palestinians#American#Hamas#Un Security Council#Mr Netanyahu#President Joe Biden#Democratic Legislators#Israeli Air#Urgency#Violent Skirmishes#Conversation#Gaza Strip#Air Strikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza. Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WorldMiami Herald

World demands Gaza cease-fire as Netanyahu vows to press on

Members of the United Nations Security Council, including the U.S. and China, called on Israel and Hamas to immediately halt more than a week of deadly fighting. That may not be enough, though, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled on Sunday that the fighting will continue as Israel continues to pummel the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from Hamas and other militant groups.
Middle Eastbirminghamnews.net

Netanyahu claims Israel has international backing in Gaza conflict

GAZA, Palestinian territories - The death toll in Gaza and Israel since hostilities surged on Monday of last week, has now soared past 200. Fifty-nine of those were Palestinian children, and 2 of them Israeli children. Thirty-five Palestinian women have also died. As of Monday this week 208 people have...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has labelled Israel “an apartheid state” after a week of violence has gripped the region, claiming, therefore, it cannot be a democracy.The New York representative has been a longtime vocal critic of the Israeli government since her election to the House of Representatives in 2018. Using her Twitter feed over the weekend, she has attempted to rally the US government to deescalate the violence. Since the recent outbreak of attacks, it has been reported that 197 people have died in Gaza, including 58 children.She has called for the Biden administration to take a more severe line...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...