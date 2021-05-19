newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

Fruit crops reached the eastern peninsula almost 3,000 years ago

By Asociacion RUVID
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillem Pérez Jordà and Salvador Pardo Gordó, researchers from the Department of Prehistory, Archaeology and Ancient History of the University of València, sign an article in the Journal of Archaeological Science Reports that looks into the arrival of fruit crops to the Iberian Peninsula by studying archaeobotanical remains. It is estimated that the cultivation of these species began in the current Valencian Community about 3,000 years ago, coinciding with significant social and economic development.

