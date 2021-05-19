newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The ‘Love Of My Life’ In Heartwarming New Interview: She’s ‘My Lady’

By Alyssa Norwin
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

In a rare interview about his love life, A$AP Rocky dished about his relationship with Rihanna, and even admitted that she’s ‘the one.’. Things are getting serious with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! In fact, Rocky even referred to RiRi as “the love of my life” and “my lady” in his new interview with GQ. The rapper also said that life is “so much better” with Rihanna in it. “[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he gushed. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

hollywoodlife.com
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Jameel
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Of My Life#Love Life#Rapper#Somebody To Love#Real Love#Paparazzi#Ap Rocky Calls Rihanna#Pda#A Ap#A Ap Rocky#Barbados#Rare#Kids#Things#Ears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Just FYI, Rihanna's Pixie Cut Is Back — and It Feels Like 2012 Again

The lob may be one of the biggest hair trends to take over Hollywood this spring, but if there's anything we've learned about Rihanna over the last decade, it's that she's way more of a trendsetter than a follower. As a handful of her fellow celebs have debuted bobs and shoulder-length haircuts over the past few months, the multihyphenate star recently stepped out showing off her all-new pixie cut — and it's definitely giving us flashbacks to her Unapologetic era.
CelebritiesComplex

Chloe Bailey Shares Angelic Cover of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’

Chloe Bailey has once again won the internet over with yet another captivating cover. While the Chloe X Halle singer’s ride-or-die Halle has been abroad working on the live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, the older Bailey sister has been keeping fans fed with cover after cover these last few months. And on Sunday, much to the delight of the 100,000 people who tossed it a like on Twitter, her voice reached angelic levels in her latest rendition of Rihanna’s 2016 classic “Love On The Brain.”
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna's Summer Dress Has Over 7.9 Million Likes On Instagram

There is no place like home. Most people who move away from their native country for a job or other personal pursuits will likely agree that sometimes you can’t help but feel a nagging nostalgia for the little things like the people, food, or even style. Hollywood stars aren’t immune to this sentiment either, as evidenced by Rihanna. While promoting her latest Fenty Skin product, Rihanna wore a custom crochet dress made by Instagram user @shasweets23 in Barbados. Rihanna, if you don’t recall, was born in Saint Michael, Barbados and always shows off her pride for her home country on social media.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Fans Are Sure Her Crochet Heels Are Actually a Sign of an Upcoming Music Collab

Rihanna is setting the summer standard with her stylish crochet clothes. The singer recently posed for Instagram photos promoting her new Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, but after admiring her glow, we couldn't help but fawn over her perfectly assembled outfit. Turns out, many fans were drawn to the ensemble for a reason beyond fashion — they took it as a sign of a new musical collaboration.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Re-Follow Each Other On Instagram, Seemingly Putting An End To Their Rumored Feud

Nicki Minaj made a social media appearance today, marking her return after a period of silence following the birth of her baby boy. Nicki has become a hot topic of discussion in the context of a broader discussion about female rap and its current state, with the general opinion being that the genre is missing Nicki. She surprised fans today by hinting at something happening later this week by sharing two pictures of herself apparently nude in an office setting. “F R I D A Y” was written in the caption, which was followed by an emoji with crossed fingers. Although Barbs and the rest of social media were talking about Nicki’s long-awaited return, others were talking about what happened after Nicki’s long-awaited message.
Beauty & Fashionarcamax.com

Rihanna's music comeback edges closer as she lines up a music video shoot

Rihanna's music comeback is edging closer after she lined up a music video shoot. The 'Work' hitmaker has been teasing fans about the long-awaited release of her follow-up to 2016's 'Anti' for some time, and now it has been reported that the Bajan superstar is scheduled to film a promo in Los Angeles this summer with director Raja Virdi.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

What Are Rihanna And Nicki Minaj Trying To Tell Us On Instagram?

The Rihanna Navy and Barbz are astir over new social media posts by their respective queens. At first glance, it would appear that Rihanna and Nicki Minaj both happened to be feeling their looks on the same day, and decided to share their outfits for us mere mortals to marvel at — but their fans are also dedicated detectives, and are investigating the possibility that the two baddies are dropping hints about a potential music collaboration. Here is their evidence.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Brings the Ultimate in Summer Beauty Inspiration

Some note seasonal shifts by changes in temperature, while others rely on solstices and equinoxes as the official marker of another year's quadrants. Others, still, look to aesthetics—and one look at Rihanna's Tuesday Instagram is a sure sign that summer is near. The pop star posted a trio of captures showcasing a high-impact hairstyle and crochet-clad skin defined by its hydrated shine.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Rihanna’s Love Affair With Tie-Dye Print

As spring is slowly approaching, tie-dye print has become very popular. This trend has been around for years, however, its popularity has increased tremendously as a result of social media. Especially during the earlier months of the pandemic, tie-dye apparel became the new everyday outfit. You can pair it with streetwear, athleisure, or wear it as an accessory (To go with that new cut Rihanna she’s rocking). The best part about tie dye is it’s a great way to add color to what could be a simple outfit. Check out our favorite tie-dye looks from Bad-Gal-Riri who has made wearing it look simple.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Rihanna Shows Off Her Glow in a Tiny Crochet Dress

Rihanna is celebrating Fenty Skin's latest release, Butta Drop whipped oil body cream, in her signature style. The singer took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share a photo of herself wearing a summery crochet look and Bottega Veneta heels while flaunting glowing legs soaked in Butta Drop. (Clearly, the full-body moisturizer delivers on the brand's promise for "healthy, sexy skin from head to toe.")
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Thomas Rhett Salutes Wife Lauren Akins: ‘She’s My Superhero’

Country superstar Thomas Rhett may be back playing live music at Billy Bob’s Texas on May 6, 7 and 8, but he is not letting Mother’s Day slip by without spending it with his wife, Lauren Akins. “This mother’s day in particular, we’re going to be flying back from Dallas...