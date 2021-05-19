A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The ‘Love Of My Life’ In Heartwarming New Interview: She’s ‘My Lady’

Nicki Minaj made a social media appearance today, marking her return after a period of silence following the birth of her baby boy. Nicki has become a hot topic of discussion in the context of a broader discussion about female rap and its current state, with the general opinion being that the genre is missing Nicki. She surprised fans today by hinting at something happening later this week by sharing two pictures of herself apparently nude in an office setting. “F R I D A Y” was written in the caption, which was followed by an emoji with crossed fingers. Although Barbs and the rest of social media were talking about Nicki’s long-awaited return, others were talking about what happened after Nicki’s long-awaited message.