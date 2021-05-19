A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The ‘Love Of My Life’ In Heartwarming New Interview: She’s ‘My Lady’
In a rare interview about his love life, A$AP Rocky dished about his relationship with Rihanna, and even admitted that she’s ‘the one.’. Things are getting serious with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! In fact, Rocky even referred to RiRi as “the love of my life” and “my lady” in his new interview with GQ. The rapper also said that life is “so much better” with Rihanna in it. “[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he gushed. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”hollywoodlife.com