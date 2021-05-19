But really, which teams would be the most delicious to watch the Jazz beat?
The NBA playoffs have arrived, so of course pundits and sportswriters everywhere have taken a stab at predicting exactly how the proceedings will play out. Let’s be honest, though, no one really knows. Sure, the NBA playoffs usually have the fewest amount of upsets of any professional sports league, but there are at least seven or more teams this year that could conceivably hoist the championship trophy at the end, including the Utah Jazz.www.deseret.com