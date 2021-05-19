newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

'E-nose' can discriminate various mint scents

By Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn nature, scents emitted by plants attract animals such as insects. However, scents are also used in the industry, for example in the production of perfumes and aromas. In order to achieve a reliable, quick, and objective discrimination of mint scents in particular, researchers at KIT (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology) embarked on an interdisciplinary collaboration and developed an electronic nose with an artificial sense of smell. This E-nose achieves high precision in recognizing different mint species, which makes it a suitable tool for applications ranging from pharmaceutical quality control to the monitoring of mint oil as an environmentally friendly bioherbicide.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scent#Mobile Phone#Peppermint Oil#Artificial Sensors#Data Quality#Fingerprint Sensor#Kit Lrb#Imt#Qcm#Ifg#Mof#Lti#Mint Scents#Mint Oil#Smell#Classic Peppermint#Sensor Applications#Organic Molecules#Plants#Conventional Methods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Science
Related
Chemistrynanowerk.com

'Seeing' previously invisible nano-level glass damage

(Nanowerk News) For the first time, the subsurface structural change of silica glass due to nanoscale wear and damage has been revealed via spectroscopy, which may lead to improvements in glass products such as electronic displays and vehicle windshields, according to a team of international researchers. “One of the main...
EngineeringEurekAlert

Mechanics of the infinitely small: NanoGear, towards a molecular gear

Gears and mechanical transmissions are at home in the Emilia-Romagna region, the Motor Valley of northern Italy. A team of researchers from the University of Bologna and the Institute for Organic Synthesis and Photoreactivity of the National Research Council (Cnr-Isof) in Bologna, led by Massimo Baroncini and Alberto Credi, has planned, constructed and operated NanoGear, a device consisting of interlocked molecular components and designed to function as a gear. Since molecules are nanometric objects (1 nanometer = 1 millionth of a millimetre), it is an exceedingly small device: certainly, the tiniest gear ever produced in the Italian land of motors.
ChemistryPhys.org

Scientists construct first-ever synthetic DNA-like polymer

Double helical covalent polymers—which are spiraling collections of nature's building blocks—are fundamental to life itself, and yet, despite decades of research, scientists have never been able to synthesize them in their entirety like their non-helical brethren—until now. Scientists, led by a team at the University of Colorado Boulder, have cracked...
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Scientists shed light on the mechanism of photoactivation of the orange carotenoid protein

Exposure to light is compulsory for photosynthetic organisms for the conversion of inorganic compounds into organic ones. However, if there is too much solar energy, the photosystems and other cell components could be damaged. Thanks to special protective proteins, the overexcitation is converted into heat—in the process called non-photochemical quenching. The object of the published study, OCP, was one of such defenders. It was first isolated in 1981 from representatives of the ancient group of photosynthetic bacteria, yanobacteria. OCP comprises two domains, forming a cavity in which a carotenoid pigment is embedded.
Video GamesGamasutra

Of Mice and Men - Making a Meaningful Scent System in Redwall

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. "What makes your game special?" It’s one of the first things people ask about The Lost Legends Redwall,...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Garden-Inspired Hand Soap Scents

Blueland, the sustainable plastic-free cleaning brand, recently expanded its portfolio in anticipation of spring with the introduction of three new garden-inspired hand soap scents. Friday, May 14th, the uplifting scents of Bergamot Rose, Satsuma Mandarin, and Lily Mint will be available as limited-edition garden-inspired scents. These floral scents will join...
ScienceEurekAlert

In slow motion against antibiotic resistance

FRANKFURT. There are currently only a few synthetic agents that bind to and block the widespread membrane transport proteins, ATP-binding cassette transporters (ABC). Scientists at Goethe University and the University of Tokyo identified four of these macrocyclic peptides as models for a novel generation of active substances. They used methods for which the scientists involved are considered world leaders.
Washington Lifestylewestsideseattle.com

Introducing the Mint family

This is the fifth in a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery is open for shopping, following COVID guidelines and they offer an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
EngineeringPhys.org

Researchers develop algorithm to see inside materials with subatomic particles

The University of Kent's School of Physical Sciences, in collaboration with the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and the Universities of Cardiff, Durham and Leeds, have developed an algorithm to train computers to analyze signals from subatomic particles embedded in advanced electronic materials. The particles, called muons, are produced...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Rose-Scented Goat Milk Soap

This idea comes from our friend Olivia Kanaley Inman. Rich, creamy, and subtly scented with rose water, these goat milk soaps use the approachable melt and pour soapmaking method and come together easily for gifting or stocking the guest bath. Powdered goat's milk, along with almond oil and a creamy soap base create a moisture-rich bar, that we scented with food grade rose water (look for it in the baking aisle at health food stores). Just a pinch of rose clay tints these a pale pink color, while exfoliating, finely crushed walnut shells give each bar a pretty mottled texture.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

The State of Scent: How the Fragrance Industry Is Changing in 2021

It goes without saying that the beauty world as we know it has totally shifted this past year. Spending extended time inside and practicing social distancing means we're interacting with products much differently in 2021 than ever before. And while you might think something as specific as fragrance would lose its power during a time when people are going out less and staying in more, the opposite has proven to be true: Thanks to the power of social media, Gen Z and Millennial mindsets, along with a new generation of beauty standards, the fragrance industry has only gotten more relevant in 2021.
ChemistryPhys.org

NMR observation of methyl groups in proteins from eukaryotic and cell-free expression systems

An international research team involving the working group of biophysicist Dr. Manuel Etzkorn from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has developed an approach for using NMR spectrometry to analyze important molecules that have not been accessible before now. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, the authors describe a simpler and efficient means of labeling the molecules with methyl groups as sensors.
Astronomysciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists discover likely source of the moon’s faint yellow tail

A comet-like tail of sodium atoms streams away from the moon. Over the years, scientists have proposed various ideas for how that sodium got there. Two new studies now pin down a likely source for most of it: swarms of small meteorites that constantly bombard the moon. First discovered almost...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Bio-Scaffolds for Growing Cells May Come from 3D-Printed Jelly

Scientists from North Carolina State University report that 3D-printable gels with improved and highly controlled properties can be created by merging micro- and nano-sized networks of the same materials harnessed from seaweed. The findings could have applications in biomedical material such as biological scaffolds for growing cells, according to the researchers.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Experiments on Live Human Brain Tissue Yield Unexpected Findings

These findings may have implications for brain disease, disorders. Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of University Health Network (UHN), in collaboration with colleagues at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), have used precious and rare access to live human cortical tissue to identify functionally important features that make human neurons unique.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Future sparkles for diamond-based quantum technology

(Nanowerk News) Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they are also very popular with quantum scientists – with two new research breakthroughs poised to accelerate the development of synthetic diamond-based quantum technology, improve scalability, and dramatically reduce manufacturing costs. While silicon is traditionally used...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 Nsp2 structure revealed by cryo-EM and AI

Researchers in the United States analyzed the non-structural protein 2 (Nsp2) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in order to better understand its function and to guide future drug discovery. The research paper is currently available on bioRxiv* preprint server. A causative agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease...
GoogleNature.com

The impact of surface treatment in 3-dimensional printed implants for early osseointegration: a comparison study of three different surfaces

3D printing technology has been gradually applied to various areas. In the present study, 3D-printed implants were fabricated with direct metal laser sintering technique for a dental single root with titanium. The 3D implants were allocated into following groups: not treated (3D-None), sandblasted with a large grit and acid-etched (3D-SLA), and target-ion-induced plasma-sputtered surface (3D-TIPS). Two holes were drilled in each tibia of rabbit, and the three groups of implants were randomly placed with a mallet. Rabbits were sacrificed at two, four, and twelve weeks after the surgery. Histologic and histomorphometric analyses were performed for the evaluation of mineralized bone-to-implant contact (mBIC), osteoid-to-implant contact (OIC), total bone-to-implant contact (tBIC), mineralized bone area fraction occupancy (mBAFO), osteoid area fraction occupancy (OAFO), and total bone area fraction occupancy (tBAFO) in the inner and outer areas of lattice structure. At two weeks, 3D-TIPS showed significantly higher inner and outer tBIC and inner tBAFO compared with other groups. At four weeks, 3D-TIPS showed significantly higher outer OIC than 3D-SLA, but there were no significant differences in other variables. At twelve weeks, there were no significant differences. The surface treatment with TIPS in 3D-printed implants could enhance the osseointegration process in the rabbit tibia model, meaning that earlier osseointegration could be achieved.
PetsPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: By a nose

When a dog gets lost, in many cases he or she can be reunited with their owner if the dog was microchipped or tagged with the owner's information. But what about dogs that haven't been chipped, don't have, or lose, their tags? An extra form of identification would certainly help.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Corsican Mint

Unlike most varieties of mint, which grow aggressively and often invasively, Corsican mint is somewhat challenging to grow. It is a very low-growing herb, with tiny rounded glossy green leaves on very short stems, barely growing more than a quarter inch high. In the right growing conditions, Corsican mint can be an effective, attractive ground cover planting, and it can also be grown in containers with other herbs or flowers. It is native to Corsica (hence its name), Montecristo, and Sardinia. It has also been naturalized in other parts of Europe, including Portugal and the British Isles.