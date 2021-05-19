newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Letter: Cheney should be next chapter in 'Profiles in Courage'

Times Union
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-five years ago, John Kennedy and Ted Sorensen wrote a book called "Profiles in Courage." The book is about eight U.S. Senators who made difficult decisions to support the country’s best interests over their own personal ambitions and who often suffered consequences because of the moral stands that they took. If a new edition of this book is written, a chapter about Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., would be an excellent addition to the book. Her refusal to allow former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election to remain unchallenged is a moral stand that helps preserve our democracy and deserves to be supported by all Americans.

