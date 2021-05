Married at First Sight spoilers and updates tease that Jamie Otis is known for participating in the very first season of MAFS where she met her husband, Doug Hehner. Although, Jamie is probably best known for saying about Doug, “My husband was so ugly I collapsed like a boneless chicken at my wedding.” Many fans were not happy with that comment when Jamie made it, and sadly, Jamie has sort of made it her calling card, she says it so often. Fans really get irked by that comment, and can you blame them?