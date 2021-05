South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott shocked many people when, in response to President Joe Biden’s congressional address, he stated that “America is not a racist country.” He admitted that he himself had experienced “the pain of discrimination,” and noted, “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around a store while I’m shopping.” When asked on ABC’s Good Morning America the following day, Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to agree with Scott when she said, “I don’t think America is a racist country.” Yet immediately following this sentence she quickly pointed out, “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.”