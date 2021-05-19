newsbreak-logo
Government

Budgets Approved Easily in Northern Westchester School Districts

By Rick Pezzullo
theexaminernews.com
 1 hour ago

Voters in northern Westchester districts overwhelmingly approved budgets for the 2021-22 school year and elected board of education members Tuesday. In the largest school district, Lakeland, the $168 million budget passed 1,088-266. In the Board of Education race, where seven candidates for vying for three seats, board President Michael Daly and Trustee Angela Conti were reelected, while Anna Massaro, who ran with the incumbents, will replace Trustee Karen Pressman, who did not seek reelection.

