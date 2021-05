BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league says it will investigate a gathering of Barcelona players at Lionel Messi’s home. Local authorities are also expected to check if any COVID-19 protocols were broken during the gathering on Monday. Spanish media say Messi invited his teammates and their partners for a barbecue to help the squad bond ahead of a decisive Spanish league match next weekend. Barcelona can move into first place on Saturday if it beats league leader Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium. The barbecue came a day after Barcelona defeated Valencia 3-2 to stay within two points of Atlético with four rounds to go.