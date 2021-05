The New York State Department of Public Health has broken down vaccination data by zip code. 60.7 percent of Carmel residents and 60.8 percent of Brewster residents over age 15 are vaccinated. The data is only doses administered that are reported to the State, not directly to the CDC like from Veterans Health. As of Wednesday, Putnam County's overall vaccination rate for the population over age 15 was 61.5 percent, though 15 year olds weren't yet eligible for the vaccine. That compares to New York State's 57.6 percent vaccination rate.