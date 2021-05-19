newsbreak-logo
Sutton schools revise COVID protocols

millburysutton.com
 1 hour ago

SUTTON — Superintendent of Schools Theodore F. Friend sent the following letter to school families on May 17, 2021, in response to Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement about changes to COVID precautions. Dear Sutton Public Schools Family:. I am happy to report that, based on the state’s low transmission rate and...

