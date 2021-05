There's no denying that the upcoming Scream film is one of the most anticipated horror movies in recent years, with a chance to reintroduce the franchise to modern moviegoers. The franchise has been a part of the horror genre conversation for decades, spanning from '96 to '11 and embracing some of the most meta-takes for devout film lovers. Scream has become a title that has the ability to encompass comedic stylings, with the effortless transition into a pulse-pounding murder mystery, and its impact has been unforgettable. When the new film was announced by Spyglass Media Group, people instantly assumed this would either be Scream 5 or a brand new reboot of the film – but the welcomed addition of the original trio (and a few familiar faces from other sequels) suggested we would be getting some form a continued story.