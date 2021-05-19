‘Harpo Who Dis Woman’: Kenya Moore’s Unrecognizable New Look Has People Confusing Her with Naomi Campbell
Kenya Moore‘s new unrecognizable look had fans claiming the reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” resembled former supermodel Naomi Campbell after she uploaded a caption-free Instagram story on May 16. Moore — who was wearing a floral ensemble in the recording as her light tresses blew in the wind — was seen gazing into the camera while using an Instagram filter, which slightly altered her physical appearance, including her lips.atlantablackstar.com