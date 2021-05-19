MCO Wins RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

Organizations are increasingly adopting new technologies inorder to defend and encrypt hardware products, owing to the rise in hardware-based cyber-attacks. Hackers are increasingly targeting company servers to steal data, which is then released publically. Hardware attacks are mainly due to the vulnerabilities in the manufacturing supply-chain, as modern computer chips are highly complex devices which consists of numerous semiconductor components which face the risk of being compromised during stages such as design, assembly and fabrication, amongst others. Furthermore, these vulnerabilities are hard to detect, thus increasing the risk of hardware related data breach. There has been a rise in the number of attacks on VPN devices and firmware, especially from groups based in China, Russia, Iran, amongst others. Hardware security modules ensure that critical information in hardware components are protected. Furthermore, with the COVID-19 pandemic many companies have shifted to remote working options, which in turn is another factor increasing the need of data protection. Breach of any customer/business data can have a detrimental impact on the company’s image. Thus, HSMs are used to encrypt data which in turn helps in adding an additional security layer. Hence, with the rising need to prevent data breach/loss, the hardware security module market is propelling.