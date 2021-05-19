newsbreak-logo
MCO Wins RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

marketscreener.com
 1 hour ago

Today, MCO (MyComplianceOffice), the leading provider of Conduct Risk Compliance technology, was announced as the winner of the RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the second consecutive year for Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk. “Many congratulations to MCO (MyComplianceOffice) for winning Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk in...

www.marketscreener.com
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Corporate Performance Management Software Market Strapping Growth by the End 2026 | Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, Infor, Workday, Planful (formerly Host Analytics), Unit4, Epicor Software

The Corporate Performance Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
Businessinterplasinsights.com

Hi-Tech Mouldings Limited Wins 3M EMEA Supplier of the Year Award

Hi-Tech Mouldings Limited has been honoured with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness. This year, 3M recognised 13 suppliers, among thousands in its global supply base, for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M’s relevance and overall supplier performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and technology roadmaps).
Softwarecoleofduty.com

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Competitive Outlook by 2026 – IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle, Kronos Incorporated

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market By Product Type ({Standalone Software (Time and Attendance, HR and Payroll, Scheduling Talent Management, Analytics, Others), Integrated Software}), Service (Implementation Services Support and Maintenance, Optimization Services, Training/Education Services), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End user (Hospital, Healthcare Institutions, Long Term Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.
Businesscoloradospringschamberedc.com

Formstack Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces List for the Second Consecutive Year

Formstack, a workplace productivity platform that empowers anyone to digitize what matters, automate workflows, and fix processes—all without code—today announced its placement on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces list. Formstack was also recognized as the winner in the Prosperous and Thriving category for companies with gross revenue projections of $5 million-$50 million.
ComputersStamford Advocate

TRACK Wins Second Keystone Award from VRMB

Industry Veterans Still Dazzled By ‘Software of the Future’. Back in 2019, TravelNet Solutions’ TRACK software earned a prestigious Keystone Award from the Vacation Rental Marketing Blog (VRMB), a resource dedicated to helping property managers choose the best software for their evolving needs. Just two years later, they’ve done it again, earning top marks for mid to large companies with 50+ properties.
Technologyprintedelectronicsnow.com

Zebra Wins 4th Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, announced that Zebra Technologies was selected as a winner in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the edge of the...
BusinessTimes Union

NXTsoft partners with UK Regtech firm Napier to expedite award-winning intelligent compliance implementations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in comprehensive, secure API connectivity for fintechs and financial institutions today announces a partnership with global RegTech firm Napier (napier.ai), creators of intelligent compliance solutions. The partnership will give financial institutions accelerated access to Napier's cutting-edge AML and compliance technology using NXTsoft's adaptable API connectivity offering, OmniConnect.
Marketsaithority.com

CoinGate Wins Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe 2021 Award

Lithuanian-based cryptocurrency payment processor CoinGate has won the Global Brands Award 2021 of Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe. This year, Global Brands Magazine conducted FinTech awards, which aimed to identify and recognize the significance of exceptional service delivery of various fintech companies and rewarded the best performing ones. An external research team was constituted to evaluate several nominees in the cryptocurrency payment gateway category, from which CoinGate has emerged as victorious.
Technologymartechseries.com

Tray.io Recognized as a Leader in iPaaS by Nucleus Research for Second Consecutive Year

Tray.io, the leader in low-code general workflow automation, today announced the company was named a Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2021 Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Technology Value Matrix, one of the most complete industry assessments of the true value a solution delivers. This is the second consecutive year Tray.io has been recognized in the Leader category of the iPaaS Technology Value Matrix. For the report, Nucleus Research evaluated numerous vendors based on their products’ usability, functionality, and the overall value that customers realized from each product’s capabilities, measured with Nucleus Research’s rigorous ROI methodologies.
Stocksu.today

Ethereum Prints Second Consecutive ATH, Surging to $4,138

Ethereum continues going up at a mind-blowing pace. Around half an hour ago, it scored a new all-time high of $4,138, according to CoinMarketCap data. This is the second all-time high reached by Ethereum today; the first one was when ETH hit $4,000 for the first time in its history.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market research providing newest industry data and covering future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Analysis, Reliability and Innovations in Technology, 2020-2025

The Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market report [5 Years Forecast 2020-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), with sales, revenue and global market share of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Softwarelakesbusinessnews.com

CRM and Customer Experience Management (CEM) Software Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2026| Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

Global “CRM and Customer Experience Management (CEM) Software Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the CRM and Customer Experience Management (CEM) Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the CRM and Customer Experience Management (CEM) Software industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.
Softwareexpress-journal.com

New Trends in DNS Security Software Market Size 2021 | Methodology, Estimation, Research and Future Growth by 2026

The new DNS Security Software market research report provides an in-depth analysis of this business space, thereby summarizing all the segments of the industry. The report offers crucial insights regarding the total earnings of major players operating in the industry. Furthermore, vital information pertaining to the regional terrain and competitive landscape are presented in the report.
Technologydataversity.net

Requirements for Confident Cloud Migration

Click to learn more about author Anne Hardy. The COVID-19 outbreak forced companies to change their priorities quickly to keep operations afloat. As a result, 85% of enterprises are expected to head for the cloud by 2025. However, collecting and migrating massive amounts of data in the cloud can make it harder to ensure integrity. Businesses must address the challenges of cloud migration through the lenses of data integrity, security, and sovereignty. While it may be a pain, it will enable you to make better, long-term business decisions confidently.
Computersindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Hardware Security Module Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.24% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Rising Need for Data Projection, says Absolute Markets Insights

Organizations are increasingly adopting new technologies inorder to defend and encrypt hardware products, owing to the rise in hardware-based cyber-attacks. Hackers are increasingly targeting company servers to steal data, which is then released publically. Hardware attacks are mainly due to the vulnerabilities in the manufacturing supply-chain, as modern computer chips are highly complex devices which consists of numerous semiconductor components which face the risk of being compromised during stages such as design, assembly and fabrication, amongst others. Furthermore, these vulnerabilities are hard to detect, thus increasing the risk of hardware related data breach. There has been a rise in the number of attacks on VPN devices and firmware, especially from groups based in China, Russia, Iran, amongst others. Hardware security modules ensure that critical information in hardware components are protected. Furthermore, with the COVID-19 pandemic many companies have shifted to remote working options, which in turn is another factor increasing the need of data protection. Breach of any customer/business data can have a detrimental impact on the company’s image. Thus, HSMs are used to encrypt data which in turn helps in adding an additional security layer. Hence, with the rising need to prevent data breach/loss, the hardware security module market is propelling.