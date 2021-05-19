newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania Government

TSA officials stop another loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH — A Sewickley man is facing federal fines after Transportation Security Administration officers found him with a loaded handgun at the airport.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was going through security for his Tuesday flight when agents spotted a .9 mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets on the checkpoint x-ray machine.

Allegheny County Police were alerted and questioned the man, who now faces federal penalties.

“It is only May and already we have caught more than half the number of guns we caught during all 12 months of 2020,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “I want to remind travelers not bring their guns to an airport security checkpoint. Even if you have a concealed carry permit, you are not permitted to carry a gun onto an airplane.

“If you want to travel with your gun, it can be transported as checked baggage. If you do bring your gun to our checkpoint, you will face a federal civil penalty that could cost you thousands of dollars.”

So far in 2021, TSA officers have caught 12 guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints. In 2020, there were 21 guns seized and in 2019, there were 35 handguns caught.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019.

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

Related
Pennsylvania HealthPosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Pennsylvania Governmentpghcitypaper.com

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

Starting last year, Pittsburgh began using a social media monitoring software called ZenCity. The software, used by dozens of municipalities throughout the U.S., analyzes public social media posts to gauge community sentiment about issues related to city government — like coronavirus responses, natural disasters, local emergencies, transit policies, and misinformation.
Pennsylvania GovernmentNorristown Times Herald

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Pennsylvania Healthwtae.com

Get the Facts on the Vax

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is helping viewers get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. You can submit your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for doctors on the WTAE Facebook page.
Pennsylvania Governmentactapgh.org

Fort Pitt Tunnel Washing Operations Next Week in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing washing activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, May 17-20. Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night as crews conduct tunnel washing work and inlet cleaning.
Pennsylvania Governmentcompsmag.com

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. reports 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 99,853 – Pittsburgh news

There have been 6,981 total hospitalizations and 99,853 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. Among the deceased, one person was in their 50s and one person was in their 70s, and both died in May. Neither of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility. The county-wide death toll stands at 1,914.
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Guns, drugs, money found during investigation into Clairton shooting near school

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Guns, drugs and money were found during an investigation into a shooting that put a school in Clairton on lockdown on Thursday, police said. Shots were fired about 1 p.m. on Park Avenue, briefly putting Miller Avenue School on lockdown. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire, but a 25-year-old man was hurt when he fell while being shot at.