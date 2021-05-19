TSA officials stop another loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — A Sewickley man is facing federal fines after Transportation Security Administration officers found him with a loaded handgun at the airport.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was going through security for his Tuesday flight when agents spotted a .9 mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets on the checkpoint x-ray machine.

Allegheny County Police were alerted and questioned the man, who now faces federal penalties.

“It is only May and already we have caught more than half the number of guns we caught during all 12 months of 2020,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “I want to remind travelers not bring their guns to an airport security checkpoint. Even if you have a concealed carry permit, you are not permitted to carry a gun onto an airplane.

“If you want to travel with your gun, it can be transported as checked baggage. If you do bring your gun to our checkpoint, you will face a federal civil penalty that could cost you thousands of dollars.”

So far in 2021, TSA officers have caught 12 guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints. In 2020, there were 21 guns seized and in 2019, there were 35 handguns caught.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019.

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.