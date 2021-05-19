newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Computer science expert reviews a pandemic-stressed internet

By Harvard University
techxplore.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAyear ago, the Gazette spoke with Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Professor Jim Waldo about the technological side of the pandemic-forced shift to work from home. Waldo said then that the world was experiencing a real-time experiment that would stress test the internet in ways it hadn't been previously. A year later, the Gazette caught up with Waldo, Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Computer Science and the Paulson School's chief technology officer, to see how it went.

techxplore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Internet Access#Science And Technology#Computer Technology#Computer Engineering#Internet Technology#Ayear#The Paulson School#Netflix#Congress#Google#Law School#Harvard Gazette#School Of Engineering#Paulson School#Facebook#Harvard University This#Reviews#High Speed Internet#Online Contacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Internet
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Computer Science
Related
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

Computer science graduate is decoding gender and ethnic disparities in tech

Born and raised in Austin, Anna’s first interactions with computer science were influenced by family — her father who works in the information systems field, her aunt who majored in computer science and works for IBM, and her uncle who is a computer engineer. In high school, she enrolled in an AP computer science course which ultimately led to the beginning of her educational career at UTSA.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Data Science Journey

All who boldly step forth on the Data Science Journey come from different backgrounds and inclinations. Some are inclined toward math, others a little programming or AI. There may be comfort in computer science, and fear of statistics, or vice versa, or neither, or both. The reason for divergence is that Data Science is not compulsory. All who pursue Data Science, despite the varied backgrounds or lack thereof, are united by one thread: a commitment to learn.
InternetNBC San Diego

Get Help Paying for Internet During Pandemic

Many families have had to make tough financial decisions because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some families falling behind on electric, water or even Internet bills. The Federal Communications Commission, though, is trying to help people stay connected. The FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit will give you up to $50 per month toward broadband service, and up to $75 per month for people on tribal lands. Some families may also qualify for a $100 credit for a computer or tablet.
Scienceinsightintodiversity.com

Psychology Professor’s Research Could Change the Way We Understand Bias in Children

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded funding to a University of California, Santa Barbara psychologist whose research could help prevent the development of bias and stereotyping in children. Zoe Liberman, an associate professor of developmental, evolutionary, and social psychology, won an Early CAREER Award from the NSF to support...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Which Countries Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Travelers Enter?

The year 2020 featured mostly pandemic-approved road trips—low-contact trips filled with outdoor activities, and planning around COVID hot spots and negative tests—but plenty of people are itching for more international travel in 2021. While a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a "vaccination vacation" for summer travelers, uncertainty surrounds regulations and rules for each country.
WildlifeScientific American

First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now

This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes, a result of the first U.S. release of such insects in the wild. A biotechnology firm called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering—rather than insecticides—to control disease-carrying mosquito populations. The move targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, that carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other potentially deadly diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.