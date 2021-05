Israel has committed numerous human rights violations on Palestinians over the years, what happened just last week proves Israel is a colonizer. Palestine has been occupied by Israel for decades. Israel has bombed, shot, murdered and oppressed Palestinians for years. Over these years, Palestine has gotten smaller as Israel has been illegally settling in Palestinian homes and taking over their land. Human rights violations by the hands of the Israeli government is not something new, as a series of harmful human rights abuses occurred in Palestine just over a short course of time.