Cameron County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Kenedy; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR KENEDY...EASTERN HIDALGO...NORTHWESTERN CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenedy County Sheriffs Office to near San Perlita to near Relampago, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria and Elsa. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron .A line of thunderstorms has formed and merged with the preexisting, nearly stationary thunderstorm just south of Port Mansfield, TX. THese storms are producing heavy rainfall and 1 to 3 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy .A cluster of nearly stationary thunderstorms just south of Port Mansfield, TX is producing heavy rainfall and 2 to 5 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Willacy County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Willacy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Willacy; Inland Willacy SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1105 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, or near Port Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates over 2 inches per hours. Locations impacted include Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Progreso, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley, Sebastian, Lasara, Primera, Combes, San Perlita, Yznaga, Dishman Elementary School, Lyford City Hall and Lyford Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission Regional Medical Center, or over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mission, Palmview, Airport Park and Mcallen Miller International Airport around 1235 PM CDT. Sharyland, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Sharyland High School, Garcia Middle School, Mcallen Convention Center, Zavala Elementary School, Mcallen Fire Department, Archer Park, Mcallen Police Department and Mcallen Chamber Of Commerce around 1240 PM CDT. Palmhurst, North McAllen, Alton, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Recycling Center, Sharyland North Junior High School, Sylvia Vela Park, West Sharyland, Donna Wernecke Elementary School and Josefa Garcia Park around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boeye Reservoir, National Butterfly Center, West Park, Juan N. Seguin Elementary School, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South, Barrientes Middle School, Enrique Camarena Elementary School and Robin Park. This includes Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 6. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1056 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Hidalgo to 12 miles south of Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge to 28 miles south of Progreso City Offices. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso and Palmview.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland, South McAllen, Alton, Josefa Garcia Park, Sylvia Vela Park, Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, West Sharyland, Veterans Memorial High School, Hendricks Elementary School, Mcallen Recycling Center, La Homa and Palmview High School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hidalgo County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Hidalgo County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Hidalgo County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .An upper level low pressure area over north central Mexico will continue to move slowly eastwards towards southern Texas today and Saturday. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air in place over Deep South Texas maintaining the threat of rainfall over the region through tonight and Saturday. This system will then move into the lower Mississippi River Valley by Sunday which will allow for drier air to move into the region decreasing the rain chances. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Through Saturday evening. * Recent heavy rainfall occurred over the immediate lower Texas Coastline last night resulting in many areas receiving from 2 to 4 inches of rain during the overnight and early morning hours. This has saturated the ground across the coastal areas of mainly Willacy and Cameron Counties. Another round of rain is expected to start later this evening with periods of showers and thunderstorms expected during the overnight hours. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas overnight into Saturday morning. Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.