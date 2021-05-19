Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Kenedy; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR KENEDY...EASTERN HIDALGO...NORTHWESTERN CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenedy County Sheriffs Office to near San Perlita to near Relampago, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria and Elsa. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov