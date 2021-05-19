Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Frio Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas Frio River Near Derby affecting Frio County. For the Frio River...including Concan, Dry Frio, Derby...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Frio River Near Derby. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 2:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Monday was 6.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 9.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning to 3.6 feet and begin rising again early Thursday morning. It will rise to 4.9 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Lowland flooding below Concan to Choke Canyon Reservoir floods oil well pump jacks, irrigation pumps and any equipment in the lower flood plain near and above Derby. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 10/12/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Frio River Derby 6.0 6.6 Mon 2 pm CDT 9.0 4.5 4.5