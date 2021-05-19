Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio, Medina by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio; Medina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA NORTHEASTERN FRIO AND SOUTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charlotte, moving northeast at 5 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Devine, Charlotte, Moore, Goldfinch, Bigfoot, Schattel, Iuka, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Kyote, Rossville and Davis.alerts.weather.gov