Atascosa County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio, Medina by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio; Medina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA NORTHEASTERN FRIO AND SOUTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charlotte, moving northeast at 5 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Devine, Charlotte, Moore, Goldfinch, Bigfoot, Schattel, Iuka, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Kyote, Rossville and Davis.

alerts.weather.gov
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Frio Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas Frio River Near Derby affecting Frio County. For the Frio River...including Concan, Dry Frio, Derby...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Frio River Near Derby. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 2:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Monday was 6.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 9.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning to 3.6 feet and begin rising again early Thursday morning. It will rise to 4.9 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Lowland flooding below Concan to Choke Canyon Reservoir floods oil well pump jacks, irrigation pumps and any equipment in the lower flood plain near and above Derby. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 10/12/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Frio River Derby 6.0 6.6 Mon 2 pm CDT 9.0 4.5 4.5
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Frio, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabinal, Moore, D`Hanis, Yancey, Biry, and Knippa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Medina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain occurred earlier this afternoon and creeks are streams are still elevated. Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frio Town, Yancey and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Fight and Holler Creek, Spring Branch, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Yoledigo Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, West Squirrel Creek, Sabinal River, East Elm Creek, Liveoak Creek, Rancheros Creek, Blanco Creek, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Leona River and Live Oak Creek.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atascosa The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Atascosa County in south central Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellton, Peggy and Fashing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atascosa, Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southwestern Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lytle, or 10 miles east of Devine, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lytle, Somerset, Von Ormy, Iuka and Rossville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dimmit, Frio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dimmit; Frio The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Dimmit County in south central Texas Southwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Wells, Asherton, Brundage, Las Vegas, Catarina, Loma Vista and Carrizo Hill. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Medina; Uvalde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MEDINA...CENTRAL BANDERA AND EASTERN UVALDE COUNTIES At 943 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Utopia to near Sabinal, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Medina, Bandera, Tarpley, Sabinal, Knippa, Utopia and Hill Country State Natural Area. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Frio, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Frio; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southeastern Bexar County in south central Texas Northeastern Frio County in south central Texas Southeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Pleasanton, Selma, Devine, Jourdanton, Poteet, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Lytle, Olmos Park and St. Hedwig. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas Southwestern Blanco County in south central Texas Southeastern Gillespie County in south central Texas Kendall County in south central Texas Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Government Canyon State Natural Area, or 12 miles southwest of Boerne, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Boerne, Comfort, Blanco, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Kendalia, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Pipe Creek, Welfare, Nelson City, Waring, Grapetown, Flugrath, Lakehills, Cliff and Luckenbach. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Thursday, May 6, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Thursday, May 6, 2021. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bandera, Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Blanco; Caldwell; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Lee; Medina; Travis FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Bandera, Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Lee, Medina, and Travis. * Through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected with isolated totals up to 8 inches possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
Frio County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Frio, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles north of Frio Town, or 18 miles southwest of Hondo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Yancey. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Storm pitches softball-sized hail

After several false starts over the past few weeks, Wednesday night turned into a rain and hail-fest as a series of storms raced across the region, packing punishing winds and a brilliant lightening show. The official rain measurement in the City of Uvalde was 1.66 inches. Weather reporters in proximate...
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Medina; Travis; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Medina, Travis, and Wilson. * Through this evening * Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
Hondo, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Hondo tornado confirmed, reached winds of up to 110 mph

HONDO, Texas - A tornado has been confirmed to have hit the Hondo area late Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service is still surveying the area, but confirmed the tornado did hit a few miles southeast of Hondo and stopped a few miles south of Castroville. It was embedded in...
Medina County, TXKTSA

EF-1 tornado confirmed near Hondo

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF 1 tornado touched down in Medina County north of Hondo Wednesday evening. The weather service said the twister was on the ground for eight minutes and nearly two miles starting at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday and crossed State Highway 173, doing damage to a few homes on both sides of the highway. Meteorologists estimate the tornado had wind speeds of about 110 miles per hour.
Medina County, TXKSAT 12

Confirmed tornado south of Hondo Wednesday evening

SAN ANTONIO – Severe thunderstorms swept across South Texas on Wednesday, producing large hail, and damaging winds. Now, we have confirmation that a tornado touched down, too. While there were reports of strong winds and hail in and around San Antonio, some of the most widespread damage was to the...