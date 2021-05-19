newsbreak-logo
Borden County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Borden by NWS

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Borden The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Borden County in western Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding may begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gail, J B Thomas Reservoir and Vealmoor.

Borden County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN BORDEN...NORTHWESTERN HOWARD...EASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stanton, or 12 miles northeast of Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lenorah, Luther, Tarzan, Courtney, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Knott, Vealmoor and Stanton Municipal Aiport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 147 and 182. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Borden County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Borden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Borden SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCURRY...NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL SOUTHEASTERN BORDEN AND NORTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 7 miles east of J B Thomas Reservoir, or 13 miles southwest of Snyder, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Snyder, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Luther, Dunn, Vincent, Randalls Corner, Ira, Winston Field, Cuthbert, Knapp and Hermleigh. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 191 and 193, and near mile marker 195. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Texas Cars

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Borden, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Mitchell; Scurry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SCURRY...NORTH CENTRAL MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN BORDEN COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Snyder, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Snyder, J B Thomas Reservoir, Dunn, Hermleigh, Randalls Corner, Ira, Winston Field and Knapp. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Borden County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BORDEN...NORTHWESTERN HOWARD...NORTHERN MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Lenorah, or 15 miles southwest of Ackerly, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public reported half dollar size hail west of Tarzan. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamesa, Ackerly, Los Ybanez, Tarzan, Sparenberg, Tenmile, Patricia, Vealmoor and Klondike. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...EASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHERN MIDLAND...EASTERN GAINES...WESTERN BORDEN...WESTERN HOWARD...MARTIN AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welch to near Midland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midland, Lamesa, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lomax, Lenorah, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Midland Airpark, McKenzie Lake, Knott, Vealmoor, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan and Sparenberg. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 135 and 173. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.