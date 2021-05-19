Flood Advisory issued for Borden by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Borden The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Borden County in western Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding may begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gail, J B Thomas Reservoir and Vealmoor.alerts.weather.gov