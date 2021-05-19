Flood Advisory issued for Borden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Borden SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCURRY...NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL SOUTHEASTERN BORDEN AND NORTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 7 miles east of J B Thomas Reservoir, or 13 miles southwest of Snyder, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Snyder, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Luther, Dunn, Vincent, Randalls Corner, Ira, Winston Field, Cuthbert, Knapp and Hermleigh. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 191 and 193, and near mile marker 195. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.