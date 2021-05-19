2021 PGA Championship odds, field: Rory McIlroy sits on top as Dustin Johnson continues slide

It did not happen suddenly after Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago. Instead, it dripped into existence as he was making a run at his first PGA Tour win since the end of 2019. McIlroy was nearly 20-1 to win the PGA Championship -- golf's second major of the year -- when the Wells Fargo began (an unheard of number for McIlroy). After he played his way into contention on Friday and Saturday, the number started dropping. Now, as we enter the 2021 PGA Championship, he has become the favorite to win.