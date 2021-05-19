T3M Wraps Up Tripleheader at Indy GP with Season-High Finishes

Welcome to Racerhead and the earliest silly season kickoff in recent memory. I mean, it’s barely May, and we apparently have a bunch of guys already making plans to switch teams come the fall. In case you missed it, our esteemed contributor Steve Matthes of PulpMX fame broke the story that Eli Tomac would be leaving Monster Energy Kawasaki for the Star Yamaha Racing team, filling the spots they’re about to lose with Aaron Plessinger said to be moving to Red Bull KTM with and Malcolm Stewart’s time with Star Racing also over (according to his social media), possibly heading to Rockstar Husqvarna to replace Jason Anderson, who now appears destined for Kawasaki to replace Tomac … or something like that! I don’t remember a change this early nor this big since Ricky Carmichael announced in March 2004 that he would leave Honda for Suzuki at the end of the season. Matthes will have more on Tomac’s unexpected move below, but it already seems like this could be the most interesting off-season in quite some time—and it doesn’t even start until late September! I’m already wondering how it might affect the chances of Tomac riding for Team USA at the Motocross of Nations in September, if he’s chosen, as riders and race teams parting ways usually want to get it over with as soon as the domestic season ends….