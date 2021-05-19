Sanford marks first anniversary of flood, ‘one of the worst things I have lived through and also the best’

SANFORD, MI — As she reflects on the events of the past year, Midland County flood survivor Anna Merillat searches for the right word to describe how she feels. “When I look back on it, I see, probably, the worst, one of the worst, things I have lived through and also the best, if that can make any sense at all,” said the Sanford resident and small business owner. “I just feel, I don’t know, like that. Whatever that name of that feeling is that I can’t quantify.”