Why TikTok Star Addison Rae Is ‘Nervous’ About Acting Debut in ‘She’s All That’ Remake

Addison Rae, whose social media fan base already has 123.2 million followers, is making her acting debut in the upcoming remake of 1990s rom-com “She’s All That”— but she insists she’s not taking her big-screen endeavor for granted. The TikTok star worked with an acting coach ahead of shooting the movie, which has been renamed “He’s All That” because of the gender swaps of the main characters. “I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis,” she told me at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. “I definitely made sure to take it seriously.” In the film Rae plays a popular high schooler who befriends a nerd (“Cobra Kai” star Tanner Buchanan) to give him a makeover for the prom. “I’m a little nervous but I did my very best and that’s all I can do,” Rae says. Buchanan says of Rae’s work, “She did fantastic.” In the original, Freddie Prinze Jr. played the big man on campus who accepts a bet from his buddies to try and transform a dorky art student (Rachel Leigh Cooke) into the prom queen. “Everyone who is a fan of the original are going to love and anybody not familiar with the original are going to love it as well,” Buchanan said. Rae added, “It’s definitely modernized in the best way.” “He’s All That” drops Aug. 27 on Netflix.