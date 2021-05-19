newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Nick Jonas confirms he suffered his bike injury while filming NBC's Olympic Dreams with his brothers

primetimer.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice coach said on Late Night with Seth Meyers he was competing against his fellow Jonas Brothers for the NBC Sports pre-Summer Olympics special when he injured himself and was briefly hospitalized. “We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing,” he said. “We all looked at each other beforehand because the race was pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ So I was being responsible, I wasn’t being overly competitive. But something happened. It was one of those things where the handlebars kind of got out from under me and I just tumbled.”

www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Summer Olympics#Bike#Late Night#Shooting#Nbc Sports#Voice#Dreams#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'He will always be my bro': Tyson Fury posts emotional message to Billy Joe Saunders and praises his close friend for 'following his dreams and heart' despite suffering horror eye fracture in Canelo Alvarez defeat

Tyson Fury sent out an emotional message to life-long friend Billy Joe Saunders, who is fighting to save his career in hospital after his defeat to Canelo Alvarez on Saturday. British boxer Saunders was caught by a powerful right uppercut from the Mexican in the eighth round that fractured his eye socket, with the 31-year-old's team throwing in the towel while he was sitting on his stool between rounds.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Nick Jonas is said to be okay after he was hospitalized for an injury sustained while filming a new show

TMZ says Jonas had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital on Saturday night, but was already home by Sunday night and is expected to return to The Voice for tonight's episode. TMZ wouldn't reveal what show he was working on, but Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Peacock announced Monday that Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will star in Olympic Dreams, an hourlong NBC special airing two days before the Opening Ceremony pitting the Jonas brothers against one another with help from some of Team USA’s best athletes. It's not clear if Nick Jonas was injured filming Olympic Dreams.
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

Nick Jonas hospitalized after suffering injury on set: report

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized after suffering an injury on the set of a TV show over the weekend. The pop star and actor sustained the injury Saturday night and had returned home by Sunday, TMZ reported. The nature of Jonas’ injury has not been released, nor has the name...
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Daniel Hayes breaks down after learning his best mate was evicted while he was in isolation for Covid - before vowing revenge and sending Melissa McGorman home

On Tuesday's episode of Big Brother Australia, Daniel Hayes emerged from isolation after falling ill, to learn his best friend in the house was evicted. The real estate agent got back a negative Covid-19 test after running a high fever and showing symptoms of an illness. When he was freed...
Illinois SportsPosted by
WGN TV

‘What a great man he was’: Tarik Cohen reacts to his brother Tyrell’s death on Twitter

CHICAGO – A day after a tragedy in his family, Tarik Cohen took to Twitter to pay tribute to his twin brother, Tyrell, after his death in North Carolina. “I lost my brother , my twin, myself . What a great man he was . I’m glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here,” said Cohen on Twitter Monday morning. “God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

'The Voice': Nick Jonas on His First Live Shows and Biggest Competition (Exclusive)

The Voice's season 20 competitors had their first live show experience on Monday -- and so did coach Nick Jonas!. The Jonas Brother is actually in his second season of the singing competition, however, his season 18 debut last year coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the live shows became a virtual experience -- with the competitors and coaches appearing from home.
Musicmymixfm.com

Nick Jonas tapped to host the ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

The “Jealous” singer, who’s won three Billboard Music Awards as part of the Jonas Brothers alongside brothers Joe and Kevin, will host the 2021 awards show when it airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In an Instagram video,...
Celebrities987thebull.com

Nick Jonas Taken By Ambulance After On Set Injury

Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming a new show … sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. We’re told Nick was on set when something happened — the sources would not disclose the nature of the accident or injury — but it was serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans and Kelly Clarkson Are Calling Out Nick Jonas for “Really Messing Up”

Nick Jonas made sure that the final knockout round of The Voice ended with a bang. During Monday night's episode, the Jonas Brothers band member was forced to pick one of two Team Nick singers to advance to the next round — Zae Romeo, 21, or Rachel Mac, 16. The only problem is, Nick immediately regretted his pairing decision once both artists started singing. Rachel delivered "Foolish Games" by Jewel with ease and flawless vocals while Zae showed off his impressive range performing BøRNS's "Electric Love."
Theater & DancePosted by
IndieWire

‘SNL’ Spoofs ‘The Last Dance’ with Keegan-Michael Key as Michael Jordan — Watch

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key joined “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host the episode, and was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. One of the night’s highlight was a spoof of the beloved ESPN series “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. (Read IndieWire’s review of the series here.) The sketch presents previously “unseen footage” from the documentary, and shows an intensely competitive side to Michael Jordan, who is played by Keegan-Michael Key. Watch below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Will an Injury Keep Nick Jonas From Appearing on The Voice Tonight?

Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming an undisclosed project and taken to the hospital, it was reported by TMZ. The Voice coach was then treated and released and is home recuperating. The exact nature of his injury was not revealed, but it is expected that he will appear on tonight’s live episode of The Voice, when his remaining two artists— Dana Monique and Rachel Mac—will compete for America’s vote to get into next week’s finale.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Nick Jonas Rushed to Hospital by Ambulance

Nick Jonas was rushed by ambulance to hospital late Saturday night. It seems he was injured on set, but everything is being kept very hush-hush. The nature of the injury and accident have not been commented on by any reps of Jonas, in fact they would not even tell TMZ, who gained knowledge of the incident first, what Jonas is currently filming.