CBS orders two original Christmas romantic comedy movies

The Killing of Two Lovers is the first solo feature film from director Robert Manchoian, an intentionally small and observant look at how the life of the protagonist David collapses during the course of an undefined period of separation from his wife Niki. The film was shot in Kanosh, Utah, a desolate small town towered over by mountain ranges, as fitting a locale as any to probe between the ears of a character who finds himself unmoored from what gave him purpose, his wife and kids. We aren’t given any insight as to why the marriage dissolved, placing us in the same sense of frustrated unknowingness that David is in, but then there’s the title, it’s a teasing anticipation especially when, in the opening shots, we move from two intimate close-ups to a shot of David standing over his wife’s bed with a gun pointed at her.