Youth Statewide Are Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

(Undated) – If you have not yet gotten your COVID-19 vaccination, the CCHD has several clinics scheduled for May. According to the CCHD, weather permitting, these will be drive-thru clinics at the Crawford County Health Department. You are reminded to bring a completed consent form which can be printed from the CCHD website or picked up outside the front door of the health department. If you are scheduling your 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine, there must be at least 28 days between the two doses. If this is your 2nd dose, you are reminded to bring your “Vaccine Record Card” as well as a completed consent form. To see the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics find this story at WTYEfm.com.