Illinois Health

Youth Statewide Are Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

 1 hour ago

(Undated) – Health officials statewide say over thirty-two hundred youth have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine became available to those twelve to fifteen last week. Many are being vaccinated so they can safely hang out with friends or attend summer activities like camps. The Crawford County Health Department and Crawford Memorial Hospital will partner to offer the Pfizer vaccine to students during their school physicals in July. They also currently have Pfizer vaccine clinics set for May 27th, June 17th, July 1st, and July 13th. Learn more at CCHD.net.

Illinois Healthwtyefm.com

CCHD and CMH Set to Offer Pfizer Vaccination to Kids 12 and Up

(Undated) – The CCHD and CMH are teaming up to try and boost vaccination numbers among children in the county. The CDC announced Wednesday the Pfizer vaccine had been given the “green light” for use in children ages 12 to 15. The Crawford County Health Department and Crawford Memorial Hospital will partner to offer the Pfizer vaccine to students during their school physicals in July. The public is reminded that some colleges may require students to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes. To learn more and book your vaccination, visit CCHD.net or follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
Illinois Governmentwtyefm.com

COVID-19 Count in the County Stands at 29

(Undated) – The current “active” total of COVID-19 positive cases in the county remains at around twenty-nine. According to the Crawford County Health Department, there is currently no one hospitalized with COVID. To date, the CCHD has also reported nineteen deaths related to the virus. They also report, as of Monday, nearly thirty percent of the population of Crawford County has been fully vaccinated. That translates to just over fifty-five-hundred individuals. The CCHD has administered eleven-thousand-twenty-nine COVID-19 vaccinations.
Illinois Governmentwtyefm.com

CCHD Schedules COVID Clinics for May

(Undated) – If you have not yet gotten your COVID-19 vaccination, the CCHD has several clinics scheduled for May. According to the CCHD, weather permitting, these will be drive-thru clinics at the Crawford County Health Department. You are reminded to bring a completed consent form which can be printed from the CCHD website or picked up outside the front door of the health department. If you are scheduling your 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine, there must be at least 28 days between the two doses. If this is your 2nd dose, you are reminded to bring your “Vaccine Record Card” as well as a completed consent form. To see the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics find this story at WTYEfm.com.
Illinois Businesswtyefm.com

Nuttall Middle School to Host CEO Trade Show

(Undated) – You’ll have the chance to support local entrepreneurs today during an event at Nuttall Middle School. The Crawford County CEO program will present their 2021 Trade Show. The Trade Show will showcase Crawford County Students’ businesses created through the CEO program. The CEO or “Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities” program focuses on showing young adults the importance of communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, and networking while also exposing them to the opportunities available in their communities. Today’s CEO Trade Show is set to run from 4-7 pm at Nuttall Middle School.