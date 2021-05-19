Youth Statewide Are Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine
(Undated) – Health officials statewide say over thirty-two hundred youth have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine became available to those twelve to fifteen last week. Many are being vaccinated so they can safely hang out with friends or attend summer activities like camps. The Crawford County Health Department and Crawford Memorial Hospital will partner to offer the Pfizer vaccine to students during their school physicals in July. They also currently have Pfizer vaccine clinics set for May 27th, June 17th, July 1st, and July 13th. Learn more at CCHD.net.www.wtyefm.com