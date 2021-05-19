newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CBS unveils its fall schedule: All-FBI Tuesdays, NCIS moving to a new night, Survivor returns after pandemic hiatus

primetimer.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS has had one timeslot for its first 18 seasons: Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Next season, NCIS will move for the first time, to Mondays at 9 p.m., leading into new spinoff NCIS: Hawaii. The move will allow for an all-FBI Tuesdays, with FBI: International joining FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Meanwhile, Bull moves from Mondays to Thursdays. S.W.A.T. will start the season on Friday nights, but will move to Sundays likely at midseason.

www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Ncis#Fbi#Hiatus#Cbs#Night Time#Ncis#Survivor#Fbi#Bull#Fall#Sundays#Friday Nights#Midseason#S W A T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

FOX Fall Schedule Reveals Fate of The Resident, 9-1-1, & More

While many networks have been forthcoming with decisions for the bulk of their scripted series, FOX has been holding its cards close to its chest. The network has now announced that 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident will be a part of its 2021-22 TV schedule. 9-1-1 has been...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

The Killers’ Dave Keuning opens up about returning to the band after hiatus

The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning has been on hiatus from the band since 2017, but an Instagram Live video posted earlier this year seemed to indicate that he’d reunited with the “Mr. Brightside” rockers in the studio. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Keuning opens up about how the recording session came to be and his current status with the group.
TV SeriesSFGate

Morris Chestnut to Star in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Chestnut currently appears in the Fox medical drama “The Resident.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Chestnut would continue on “The Resident” in addition to starring in “Our Kind of People,” with “The Resident” expected to be renewed as part of Fox’s upfront presentation. More from Variety.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Is FBI, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, May 11?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off? We know that getting consecutive episodes this season has been somewhat of a rarity, so we more than understand any confusion that may be out there on the subject. Ultimately, here is where we can present some...
TV Seriesc21media.net

NBC holds comedies, goes big on Wolf drama

US broadcast network NBC’s initial fall slate for 2021 has pushed back on comedies until midseason and instead includes six dramas from producer Dick Wolf. Wolf’s programmes dominate two evenings in the schedule, with three shows in the Chicago franchise airing on Wednesday nights and three Law & Order spin-offs, including the recently ordered Law & Order: For the Defense, broadcasting on Thursdays.
California Businesshollywoodoutbreak.com

NBC Unveils 2021 Fall Schedule

Capitalizing on a year with huge audience drivers, including two Olympics and the Super Bowl, NBC heads into the 2021-22 season with a winning year-round programming strategy that highlights dominant dramas in the fall, doubles down on comedies in midseason and pairs powerhouse unscripted shows with big tentpole event programming.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Fox 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

A new Fox schedule means you can be guaranteed of one thing: a new season of The Simpsons. The animated series returns for its 33rd season this fall, once again the stabilizing block of Fox's Sunday nights on Fox's 2021-2022 primetime schedule. But what about the stuff you didn't already...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Med season 6, episode 15 synopsis and promo: Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies

The latest Chicago Med will put more pressure on Natalie, as revealed in the information that NBC has made available about Wednesday’s new installment. The next episode is appropriately titled “Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies,” and involves Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) continuing to deal with the fallout of her stealing heart failure trial medication for her ailing mother. Carol Manning (recurring guest star Margaret Colin) is back in this episode, so apparently she’s not getting better like the most recent episode led viewers (and Natalie) to believe.
Illinois EntertainmentETOnline.com

'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Burgess Finds Her Groove With Makayla Ahead of Life-Changing Decision (Exclusive)

Burgess is about to make a big decision on Chicago P.D. On Wednesday's episode, titled "Trouble Dolls," the detective finds herself investigating the murder of a young pregnant woman that leads her and the rest of the P.D. squad on the hunt for the killer. But as Burgess inches closer to officially adopting Makayla, the young orphaned girl she bonded with earlier in the season, she's faced with a difficult decision to make: Who will look after Makayla if something were to happen to her on the job? That question is at the forefront of Burgess' mind as she juggles the dangers of her line of work amid a deeply personal case.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.
Illinois Entertainmentdailyresearchplot.com

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15 Preview & Release date

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15 Updates: A series active today and had started in 2012! That is a rarity, isn’t it? But such has been the success of the Chicago Fire and the appreciation it has got. Viewers are appreciating this series more and more each season. NBC as we all know is highly selective and conservative regarding what they release. This is the reason that they have been able to produce some of the most amazing series that people can watch.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago P.D.' Aren't on Tonight, Here's Why

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are taking a week off from airing new episodes. While they typically air at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, the two NBC shows are being pre-empted on the network due to coverage of President Joe Biden's address to Congress and the nation. As a result, you'll have to wait a bit to see the firefighters and police officers of Chicago back in action again.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch Landed Her First Major TV Role Since The Series Finale

The cast of The Big Bang Theory has moved on since the long-running comedy ended. With new television series, streaming films, podcasting, and game show hosting, the cast have touched every facet of entertainment since the series finale. However, one alum fans haven’t heard too much from is Melissa Rauch. However, the actress has now landed her first major role since wrapping on the hit CBS sitcom.
TV SeriesSanta Cruz Sentinel

TV farewells: The end is near for these popular shows

Time ran out on “MacGyver” last week. We’ll bid farewell to “Mom” next week, and “NCIS: New Orleans” soon after that. “Shameless” is done and “Superstore” has closed. Yes, it’s that bittersweet time of year when we’re forced to part ways with some of our favorite TV shows. In the...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Prodigal Son was Canceled at Fox

It’s never fully appreciated when a show is canceled, but when 2 million viewers aren’t enough to keep it around then there’s not much else to do apart from letting it go and see what might happen to it later on. The show, which featured a cast that many shows might actually spend money hand over fist for, was about a profiler for the NYPD that also had a father who was a notorious killer known as The Surgeon and a sister who was a killer as well. Trying to keep up with such a family might be more than a little difficult, but trying to ascertain whether the profiler has the same kind of tendencies that appear to run in the family would be even harder. What’s worse is that currently The Surgeon is on the lam and unless things close out in a definitive manner it’s likely that the show will end on a cliffhanger that wouldn’t be any good since fans would likely call for more episodes or for another network to pick the show up so that more could be forthcoming. Even bringing in another celebrity for season 2 wasn’t enough apparently, but admittedly bringing in Catherine Zeta-Jones might not have been the best idea simply because her star power hasn’t really been doing much for a while. With a premise and a storyline that could have kept this show going for a while though it’s fair to state that it’s kind of a surprise that people didn’t pick up on this idea and allow it to become a favored program, especially since it’s something that people who enjoy Dexter might like. But that’s just the way things go unfortunately and there’s not much to be done for it since if a show isn’t firing on all cylinders with the fans by season 2 then it’s likely that it won’t be lasting for a season 3 unless it’s incredibly lucky and has someone backing it that believes things can turn around suddenly.