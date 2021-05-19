newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Adult Swim orders a digital short spinoff of Rick and Morty and its other classic series

primetimer.com
 1 hour ago

Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell are each getting "mini-=spinoffs" based on characters from or inspired by the four shows. Each spinoff will consist of eight to 10 episodes and will be available across global digital platforms. Rick and Morty's The Vindicators will follow the fan-favorite characters Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Alabama Jackson stars Donald Faison as a smooth-talking time traveler that the actor invented at a Robot Chicken San Diego Comic-Con panel. Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell is returning for a fifth season as Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series, a series of animated shorts. ALSO: Dan Harmon says he's met with Kanye West about creating his own episode that will be "interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise."

www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Kanye
Person
Donald Faison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Swim#Animated Series#Animated Shorts#Episodes#Digital Stars#Show Time#Aquadonk Side Pieces#Emmy Nominated Cult#Teen#Spinoffs#Global Digital Platforms#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieskeengamer.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer: What We Know So Far

Rick and Morty season 5 is due to arrive on June 20th (11 pm ET) on Adult Swim with new trailers revealing new plotlines, characters and fun references. So strap in, it’s time to look through absolutely everything we know about Season 5 of Rick and Morty so far. This...
TV Showsseattlepi.com

Peacock Orders 'Top Chef,' 'Below Deck' Spinoffs

In an effort to buff its unscripted catalog, Peacock has ordered four spinoff series, including “Top Chef Family Style” and “Below Deck Down Under.”. The streamer also nabbed the kids version of “American Ninja Warrior” and a baking-themed spinoff of the DIY series “Making It.”. More from Variety. 'American Ninja...
TV & VideosMSNBC

See ‘Rick & Morty’ creator Dan Harmon explain writing, Kanye West & ‘incels’ to MSNBC

What’s the secret to a great story and a Hollywood hit? "Rick and Morty" and "Community" showrunner Dan Harmon explains why he believes most stories must follow a narrative circle format with “eight steps;” how his experiences clashing with corporate bosses and collaborating with Kanye West inform his work now; and how he came to understand and oppose “incel” culture in this MSNBC appearance. The extended, in-person interview with anchor Ari Melber, recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, features Harmon’s sharp, legendary wit as he trades stories and some fun barbs with Melber.
MoviesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

'Metalocalypse' Original Movie Greenlit By ADULT SWIM

Adult Swim announced today it will produce a new original movie based on the hit original series "Metalocalypse". The movie will be released globally on Blu-ray/DVD and on digital transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell through (EST) for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Adult Swim

Adult Swim Orders ‘Venture Bros.’, ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’, ‘Metalocalypse’ Movies. Adult Swim has ordered three movies based on previously canceled, fan-favorite animated series. Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros. are all getting new films. Each will…. Suzanna Makkos to Oversee Programming for Adult Swim. The move...
MoviesPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

‘Metalocalypse’ Getting a New Film Via Adult Swim

Welcome back, Dethklok! Metalocalypse is one of three Adult Swim franchises that is getting a new movie, per the network. From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, the new Metalocalypse movie "follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly 'Falconback Project.' This is against a backdrop of a world which is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix orders a Young Queen Charlotte Bridgerton prequel spinoff limited series written by Shonda Rhimes

According to Deadline, "the Queen Charlotte limited series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, the reimagined character added to the Bridgerton series that was not in Julia Quinn’s novels on which the show is based. Played by Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte quickly became a fan favorite and one of Bridgerton‘s breakout characters. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Rhimes will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica." Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria says of the untitled spinoff: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Rick And Morty Season 5: Here Is Everything That Fans Should Know

Rick and Morty’s most up-to-date adventure takes them somewhere truly dreadful: a recreation of the classic Star Trek episode” Spock’s Brain”. Rick and Morty have travelled into strange new worlds before, but their most recent effort requires them to some truly dark area: a pastiche of a few of the worst Star Trek episodes ever produced.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis To Be First Blockchain Animated Series

Deadline brings word that Krapopolis, Dan Harmon’s (Rick and Morty, Community) new Fox project, will be the first animated series curated exclusively on the Blockchain. Fox and Bento Box Entertainment are launching a marketplace for the new show including curating and selling digital goods, “ranging from NFTS of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences for super fans.”
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Trailer Teases Its Adult Swim Debut

Adult Swim has released the full trailer for the upcoming second season of Lisa Hanawalt’s adult-animated series Tuca & Bertie as the network officially welcomes the show into its animated roster. Last year, Adult Swim has given Tuca & Bertie a second season order following the show’s cancellation on Netflix. The series is scheduled to make its return on June 13.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Talks Kanye West, Power of Poop & More

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty returning to Adult Swim for its fifth season on June 20, we're jumping into our homemade TARDIS to head back to May 2019- a time that feels like a hundred years ago by now. That's when Harmon and Roiland offered rapper, artist, not-yet-presidential candidate, and "kindred spirit" Kanye West an "open invitation" to be on the popular animated series- even offering him an entire episode (more details here). Now we get to head back to the present, nearly two years-to-the-day when those comments were faced made- and guess what? Harmon has an update- and even after all this time, it sounds like it could still be a possibility.
TV & VideosComicBook

Rick and Morty Creator Addresses the Status of the Kanye West Episode

There may not be a bigger Rick and Morty fan on planet Earth than Kanye West, and the folks behind the acclaimed animated series admire the musician as much as he does them. He has made his love for the show clear, and the Rick and Morty creative team have gone as far as to officially offer West his own episode of the series. Of course, that was two years ago, and fans are still left wondering if the partnership with ever come to fruition.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Peacock Orders Psych 3 and Unscripted Spinoff Series

Peacock has announced a threequel to the fan-favorite Psych franchise with Original movie Psych 3: This Is Gus. The streaming service has also given series orders to unscripted series Baking It, Top Chef Family Style, American Ninja Warrior Junior, and Below Deck Down Under. PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS. In...