New Psychiatric Center For Homeless Opens In Mission District

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 1 hour ago

A new mental health facility on San Francisco's Valencia Street just opened 30 beds on Tuesday for those at the crossroads of homelessness, mental health illnesses and drug dependency. At Hummingbird Valencia, up to 20 daytime drop-in clients can find stability and resources amidst a psychotic episode. The facility is...

