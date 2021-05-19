newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Turner Classic Movies' Ben Mankiewicz reveals he auditioned to co-host American Idol

primetimer.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to The Handmaid's Tale actress Ever Carradine's query asking fellow actors what high-profile roles they came close to getting, Mankiewicz responded that he auditioned for Idol. "I went to those auditions and read with a bunch of people, among them Brian Dunkleman," he tweeted. (Ryan) Seacrest was there, too, I think. If memory serves me correctly - and it doesn’t - I turned it down because I wanted to continue to play the part of unemployed, generic television host."

www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mankiewicz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Brian Fellow#Turner Classic Movies#Fellow Actors#Television#Handmaid#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEastern Arizona Courier

Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s 12th Annual Classic Film Festival

In 2020, the pandemic dimmed the lights on an in-person edition of the cinematic celebration of TCM’s Classic Film Festival. But after a successful pivot to a virtual format, TCM was determined to do it again somehow…someday…somewhere. And the beloved Hollywood musical West Side Story turning 60 proved to be the picture-perfect centerpiece for what will be the 12th annual fest.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Robert Osborne's Life, Legacy Discussed by Ben Mankiewicz, Scott Feinberg

May 3 would have been the 89th birthday of Robert Osborne, the beloved host of Turner Classic Movies from its inception in 1994 through his retirement in 2016. Osborne passed away in 2017, but thanks to a microsite within the American Film Institute's website that is launching Monday — The Osborne Collection, at AFI.com/Osborne — his famously smart and genial TCM introductions will live on forever.
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘West Side Story’ cast celebrates 60 years with TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz

Photo: George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn star in West Side Story, which is part of the TCM Classic Film Festival. Photo courtesy of TCM / Provided with permission. The 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival returns May 6-9, this time with virtual presentations on TCM and HBO Max. One of the highlights of the multi-day programming is a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie musical West Side Story, starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, Russ Tamblyn and Richard Beymer. The beloved film will screen Thursday, May 6 at 8 p.m. and feature a conversation with Moreno, Chakiris, Tamblyn and TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.
TV & VideosEW.com

American Idol recap: Luke Bryan calls one voice 'life-saving' as the Top 3 is revealed

We're so close to crowning a season 19 champion, can't you feel it? Of course, you've probably heard that Caleb Kennedy was disqualified after a video from his past surfaced online that many found to be racially insensitive. The show really glosses over what happened and moves right into the competition: We're down to a Top 4 and tonight they're competing for three places in next week's finale.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

TCM Classic Film Festival will be celebrated on both Turner Classic Movies and HBO Max

The annual festival is kicking off its second virtual event since the pandemic began from Thursday through Sunday. The goals for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival are, first, “to delight the TCM network audience, by hosting something rich and meaningful to people who watch us day in and day out,” says TCM general manager Pola Changnon. And with HBO Max, TCM sees an opportunity “to draw new audiences to classic films.” This is the first year that TCM will have HBO Max at its disposal. “On HBO Max, it’s like a multiplex on steroids,” said Changnon. ALSO: ALSO: TCM's Ben Mankiewicz and his Dateline brother Josh Mankiewicz team for a spotlight on courtroom movies.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Arthur Gunn to Win

American Idol champion Just Sam is sharing her thoughts on the 2021 competition. The vocalist, who came in first place during the 2020 season, recently sat down with Talent Recap to give an update on what she's been up to since being crowned the ABC singing show's winner. The interview also touched on what Sam thinks about this year's comeback twist, where American Idol producers gave 10 of last year's contestants the chance to earn the final spot in the top 10 of 2021.
TV ShowsHollywood Life

‘American Idol’ Recap: The Top 3 Are Revealed & One Talented Singer Is Eliminated

The top 4 took the stage during the epic ‘American Idol’ semi-finals. After stellar performances all around, one contestant was sent home as the top 3 were announced. At the start of the show, Ryan Seacrest addressed that Caleb Kennedy would no longer be a part of the competition. The top 4 — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop, and Chayce Beckham — will take the stage to sing the songs of their personal idols, new singles, and more. Finneas is the mentor this week. By the end of the night, your Idol top 4 will be the top 3.
Musicabc7ny.com

'American Idol' recap: Coldplay, Mother's Day and the Top 5 revealed!

NEW YORK -- The top 7 on America Idol performed music from the Coldplay songbook and a dedication song for Mother's Day as they competed live coast-to-coast for a spot in the top 5. The two-hour episode featured Coldplay singer Chris Martin serving as a mentor to the 7 contestants....
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had a good snog!' Former Strictly judge Darcey Bussell reveals she once locked lips with Harrison Ford while auditioning for a Hollywood movie

She enjoyed a hugely successful dance career, rising to Principal of The Royal Ballet. And Dame Darcey Bussell has revealed that Hollywood once beckoned, as she auditioned to appear opposite Harrison Ford in the 1995 romantic comedy Sabrina. Making an appearance on Saturday's upcoming instalment of The Jonathan Ross Show,...
Moviesfishersisland.net

FICC Classic Movie Night

The Fishers Island Community Center is pleased to again be able to offer Classic Movie Night! The movies will be shown in the Great Room on the 2nd floor of the FICC, with the elevator in full working order. At this time, social distancing and masks required. Doors open at...