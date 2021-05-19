Turner Classic Movies' Ben Mankiewicz reveals he auditioned to co-host American Idol

The annual festival is kicking off its second virtual event since the pandemic began from Thursday through Sunday. The goals for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival are, first, “to delight the TCM network audience, by hosting something rich and meaningful to people who watch us day in and day out,” says TCM general manager Pola Changnon. And with HBO Max, TCM sees an opportunity “to draw new audiences to classic films.” This is the first year that TCM will have HBO Max at its disposal. “On HBO Max, it’s like a multiplex on steroids,” said Changnon. ALSO: ALSO: TCM's Ben Mankiewicz and his Dateline brother Josh Mankiewicz team for a spotlight on courtroom movies.