Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes to star in a semi-autobiographical scripted comedy for Showtime

Welcome back for another episode of the Over the Monster Podcast. As always, it is myself (Matt) and Bryan back for another week discussing all that is happening with the Red Sox right now. And for this week, that means we have to start with Matt Barnes. We start off this week’s episode talking about the Red Sox closer fresh off being awarded the AL Reliever of the Month, an award I was totally aware of before last week. We talk about our confidence in him moving forward, the idea of talking extension right now, and whether or not we think he’ll be back one way or the other in 2022.