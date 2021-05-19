Ex-Seinfeld writer Larry Charles: Kramer would definitely be into QAnon and Antifa these days
“When I thought about how Seinfeld would survive in this kind of environment and this television environment, and I look around, I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and… wouldn’t Kramer be… a believer in QAnon? But he might also be in antifa at the same time to cover his bets,” Charles said on the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast. “Elaine might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab. And George might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”www.primetimer.com