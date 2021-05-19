HBO Max greenlights Batman: Caped Crusader from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves

The iconic status of Batman: The Animated Series speaks for itself. This dark, brooding, and stylized take on Bruce Wayne's crusade to protect the people of Gotham is one of the definitive depictions of not only Batman himself but also his supporting cast. The show's depictions of characters such as the Joker, the Riddler, and the rest of Batman's rogues' gallery influences new Batman stories today in both comics and other media. The same is true of The Animated Series' take on Batman's allies. Barbara Gordon and Jim Gordon are especially iconic. The two Gordons are on display below in this gorgeous Batman: The Animated Series production cel, which sets a moody, noir-inspired scene with the two fan-favorite characters. This production cel can be yours today.