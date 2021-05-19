newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois Sports

Lawrenceville Hands Lady Tigers Their First Loss

wtyefm.com
 1 hour ago

(Hutsonville) – Lawrenceville did something no other team has been able to do this season. They handed the Hutsonville Lady Tigers their first loss, with an 8-1 win yesterday. Lawrenceville got ahead early and never looked back. Isabel Sheets took the loss for the Lady Tigers pitching six innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, striking out 16, and walking one. Michaela Fuller went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Hutsonville in hits. With the loss, Hutsonville falls to 7-1 on the season. They will back in action Thursday for a 4:30 first pitch in Oblong.

www.wtyefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
City
Hutsonville, IL
City
Lawrenceville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Lady#Hits#Will Fuller#Hutsonville Lady Tigers#Lead#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois SportsPantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Florida Sportsspotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Indiana SportsVincennes Sun Commercial

Early work helps South Knox top Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. — Toby Hollland got South Knox's offense started in the opening inning, and the senior kept Lawrenceville's offense in check for six innings, allowing the Spartans to pick up a 7-3 baseball win on Wednesday. Holland drove in two runs with a double in the first inning, and...
Illinois Sportswtyefm.com

RHS Lady Maroons Takes Two in Monday Doubleheader

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons took both games of a Monday doubleheader against Lawrenceville. Game one remained close until the final two innings when RHS pulled away for the 6-3 win. Callie Dickerson pitched seven solid innings giving up three runs on four hits and striking out eleven. The bats came alive in Game two as the Lady Maroons dominated Lawrenceville to the tune of 19-5 on twenty-three hits. Makenzee Legg pitched five innings giving up five runs on five hits and striking out five. Maci Smith pitched the final inning and allowed just one hit. With the wins, RHS improves to 6-3 on the season. They will be back in action this afternoon for a non-conference contest against 3-6 Altamont.
Illinois Sportswtyefm.com

Maroons Rout Lawrenceville

(Robinson) – The RHS Varsity Baseball Team cruised to a 13-5 rout of Lawrenceville. Cole Johnson went five and third innings giving up five runs on four hits and striking out seven for the win. Treyton Brown and Chris Jones closed out the contest for RHS. Ethan Shidler led the Maroons offense scoring four runs on three at bats. The Maroons are now 3-6 overall and 2-0 in the LIC. They will be back in action Friday for a 6:30 pm first pitch against Altamont.
Indiana Sportswaovam.com

SK Middle School Boys’ Track Team Defeat Weather, Two Other Schools

The South Knox Middle School boys’ track team won a three-school meet yesterday at Parkview Middle School in Lawrenceville. The 8th grade racked up 77 points to defeat Parkview with 52, and Sullivan with eight. First place finishers were Landon Peterson in two events, and Sam Singleton, Elliot Lancaster, Kyle Evans, and Zach Woolard in one event each. The 400, 800, and 1600 meter relay teams were also winners.
Illinois SportsVincennes Sun Commercial

Worstell sets softball Warriors mark

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. — North Knox is only halfway through its season, but pitcher Phoebe Worstell already set a single-season school record on Tuesday. The senior hurled a two-hitter and struck out 16, which brought her season total to a school-record 128, and the Warriors needed every one of them to hold off Lawrenceville for a 2-1 softball victory.