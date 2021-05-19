newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Entertainment

Blake Shelton bringing Martina McBride, Trace Adkins and more with him to Detroit, Grand Rapids

By Edward Pevos
Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT, GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Country music superstar Blake Shelton is going on tour in 2021 and he’s bringing along some musical friends with him. Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes” tour will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 30 and at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, October 1. Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins will also be on stage.

www.mlive.com
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Byrd
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Lindsay Ell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omaha#October#Mi Country#Blakeshelton Com#Ticketmaster Com#Shark Tank#Van Andel Arena#Tour#Tickets#Stage#Michigan Inventors#Heroes#Babysitter Overtime#Email Ticket Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Michigan EntertainmentDetroit News

Alice Cooper to tell 'Detroit Stories' at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Sept.

Tickets for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Sept. 25 concert at the Clarkston amphitheater go on sale Friday. Alice Cooper is bringing "Detroit Stories" home. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 25, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via 313Presents.com, AliceCooper.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, and pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Michigan EntertainmentDetroit News

Green light for Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer's Comerica Park concert

Not only are concerts preparing to return Detroit this summer, stadium concerts are being readied for the summer season as well. Case in point: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour is a go for Comerica Park on Aug. 10. The show is a make-up date for the planned Aug. 19, 2020, date that was announced and shelved as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020.
Michigan EntertainmentClickOnDetroit.com

Watch the new trailer for ‘Crow’

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions jacket Tom Hardy wears in the new trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” isn’t the only connection the city has to movies adapted from comics this past week. The trailer for “Crow” -- the most recent interpretation of Detroit-native James O’Barr’s graphic novel --...
Michigan CarsClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Ford Fireworks will be on Local 4 as a TV-only event

DETROIT – This year’s Ford Fireworks will be a TV-only event and you will be able to watch them on June 28 right here on Local 4. Tony Michaels, the CEO of the Parade Company, and Pamela Alexander, Ford’s Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Philanthropy, made the announcement on Monday.
Michigan BusinessGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.