Blake Shelton bringing Martina McBride, Trace Adkins and more with him to Detroit, Grand Rapids
DETROIT, GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Country music superstar Blake Shelton is going on tour in 2021 and he’s bringing along some musical friends with him. Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes” tour will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 30 and at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, October 1. Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins will also be on stage.www.mlive.com