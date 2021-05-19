Blake Shelton bringing Martina McBride, Trace Adkins and more with him to Detroit, Grand Rapids

Not only are concerts preparing to return Detroit this summer, stadium concerts are being readied for the summer season as well. Case in point: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour is a go for Comerica Park on Aug. 10. The show is a make-up date for the planned Aug. 19, 2020, date that was announced and shelved as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020.