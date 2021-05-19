newsbreak-logo
Illinois Sports

RHS Girls Track Team Picks Up Win

 1 hour ago

(Robinson) – The RHS Girls Track Team finished in first place in yesterday’s five-team meet at home. They finished with a team score of 156. Olney, Flora, Mt. Carmel, and Lawrenceville rounded out the top five. The RHS Boys finished in second place out of four with a team score of 101. Olney won the meet with a team score of 106. Flora and Mt. Carmel came in third and fourth respectively. Both teams will be back in action Thursday when they host Altamont, Pal-Hut, Oblong, and St. Anthony.

