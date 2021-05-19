RHS Girls Track Team Picks Up Win

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons took both games of a Monday doubleheader against Lawrenceville. Game one remained close until the final two innings when RHS pulled away for the 6-3 win. Callie Dickerson pitched seven solid innings giving up three runs on four hits and striking out eleven. The bats came alive in Game two as the Lady Maroons dominated Lawrenceville to the tune of 19-5 on twenty-three hits. Makenzee Legg pitched five innings giving up five runs on five hits and striking out five. Maci Smith pitched the final inning and allowed just one hit. With the wins, RHS improves to 6-3 on the season. They will be back in action this afternoon for a non-conference contest against 3-6 Altamont.