Summer Gas Prices Expected to be Highest in Recent Years

(Undated) – We could be “staring down the barrel” of the highest summer gas prices in recent years. According to GasBuddy.com, with more people vaccinated and the economy opening, fifty-seven percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from last year’s thirty-one percent. The national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, a slight drop from the current price but a $1.02 increase over the holiday weekend last year. This will also be the highest they have been on Memorial Day since 2014 when it reached $3.66. The current national average is $3.05 a gallon. It’s $3.19 here in Illinois and $2.96 in Indiana.