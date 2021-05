Guest contributor Brian Martin is writer and avid comedy fan. Having secured tickets for tonight’s show, announced only a week earlier, we made our way to Manhattan’s Meat Packing District and the City Winery’s brand-new location for an evening with John Mulaney. Having proof of full vaccination was a requirement for entry and we came prepared. After securing our phones in a locked pocket to be opened at the end of the performance, we were seated at a socially distanced table in a space that easily accommodated the perhaps two hundred people attending. Masks were required to be worn whenever we were interacting with our servers or moving about the space.