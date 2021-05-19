newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning and Wet Weather Continues for the Area

wtyefm.com
 1 hour ago

(Undated) – The threat of rain continues for the WTYE listening area. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook” from the National Weather Service, isolated storms are possible both today and tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. However, the potential for severe thunderstorms appears low. Minor flooding will continue along the Wabash River through Thursday. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Wabash River at Hutsonville through Friday. The river is expected to fall below the flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet by the end of the month. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.

