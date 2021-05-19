Harry Potter Quiz Show and Retrospective Coming to HBO Max
Harry Potter superfans will have the chance to test their knowledge on all things Hogwarts in a new quiz show coming to HBO Max. The unscripted competition show will air over five nights on the streamer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie. The limited series will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by a special retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.www.tvinsider.com