Thirty Percent of County Residents are Fully Vaccinated
(Undated) – Crawford County recently reached another COVID-19 milestone. According to the latest numbers from the Crawford County Health Department more than thirty percent of Crawford County residents have gotten fully vaccinated. Five-thousand-seven-hundred-twenty-three county residents have now been fully vaccinated. To date, the CCHD has administered eleven-thousand-three-hundred-eleven COVID-19 vaccines. They also continue to remind the public that vaccines are becoming more readily available every day. The CCHD has a variety of clinics on the schedule. To learn more and to book your shot visit CCHD.net.www.wtyefm.com