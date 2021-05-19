Thirty Percent of County Residents are Fully Vaccinated

(Undated) – If you are one of the nearly six thousand Crawford County residents that have been fully vaccinated you may be able to leave your mask at home. The CDC gave the green light yesterday for those who are fully vaccinated to ditch the masks indoors or outside in most settings. However, you are reminded that private businesses can still require them. Private companies can continue to require masks, due to the challenges of determining who is truly fully vaccinated. The CDC’s announcement follows the gradual relaxation of its mask mandate since vaccines started rolling across the country in March. If you are flying you will be required to wear a mask. The TSA announced that its mask mandate for public transportation will remain in place until mid-September.