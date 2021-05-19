PGA Championship 2021 predictions, odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm picks from PGA insider
Beauty and brawn will be on display this week when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. The picturesque, oceanside course will be the longest ever to host a major championship, and big hitters like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will try to tame it. McIlroy won by eight strokes when the tournament was played on this course in 2012 and is seeking his third PGA Championship and fifth major overall, while Jordan Spieth is trying to complete his career grand slam.